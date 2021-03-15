Spread the love



















Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) Holds Women’s Day Celebrations

“I would not call women victims, I would call them survivors, but there should not be a world where women have to survive, there should be a world where women thrive” – Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Catholic Sabha Mangalore Diocese organised Women’s Day Celebrations on 14th March 2021 at Valencia Church Golden jubilee hall Mangalore.

The programme began with an invocation led by the Valencia church choir. The Diocese Catholic Sabha Vice President Steevan Rodrigues welcomed the gathering.

The programme was inaugurated by Fr Mathew Vas Kinnigoli, Parish Priest Deanery Vicar and Spiritual Director of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, followed by placing the lit lamps by Women Representatives of 12 Deaneries.

Fr Mathew Vas speaking on the occasion, said, “It’s my privilege to light the lamp and inaugurate this function along with 12 women Representatives of 12 Deaneries. In recent days women are treated equally, and we have reached a height where ladies are the pillars of society. Women have their capacity to achieve their goal in their own way, and examples are the women present here today. He congratulated every woman present during the occasion.

Women Achievers of Mangalore diocese were felicitated during the occasion by the dignitaries present.

1)Averly Lewis Modankap (3rd Rank in SSLC examination in Karnataka )

2) Resshal Fernandes Surathkal (1st Rank in PUC examination in Dakshina Kannada)

3) Flevisha Monterio Ranipura (National Level High Jump player)

4) Nishal D’Souza Bejai (National Level Shot put player)

5) Sparsha D’Souza Rosario Cathedral (Selected as the Civil Judge by the high court of Karnataka)

6) Sabitha Monis Garady Belthangady (Chosen for National Woman Achiever Award 2021)

7) Lily Pereira Milagres (Founder member of Diocesan Council of Catholic women and rigorously working towards women empowerment)

Catholic Sabha diocese President Stany Lobo speaking on the occasion, said, “Ladies give birth, and it’s our duty to thank each and every woman. Today my heart is filled with love and compassion because you have accepted our invitation and come to this programme. My wish was to get Sparsha D’Souza for this event, and when I asked her to be a part of this programme, she readily agreed to come. I congratulate and thank everyone for accepting our invitation.

Sparsha D’Souza, in her inspirational message, said, “A Woman should break her silence and needs to find her place in the community in the male-dominated society. The mindset and patriarchal views of Indian people, which comes from ages where women are confined to a place that has to be changed and only then the real fruit of laws would be ensured by women. Judiciary- Quality, Efficiency and Intelligence are key components of an effective justice system. I’m proud and privileged to serve humanity through the Judiciary. So I say to each of you, “God can raise leaders from unexpected Waters, He knows the future and is now preparing more leaders to be a part of his plan”.

The main speaker of the day, Helen Nathalia Lobo, Income Tax Officer, speaking on the occasion, said, “Catholic Sabha is one of the most reputed associations of our society because its motto is to reach out to the needy and serve the deserving. Today in our community, very few people serve in government sectors and politics, which is a very sad thing. So I request whoever is below 30 years of age and present here to go through the employment news, a newspaper released every week that guides us regarding government sector jobs. Mothers who are present here when your child reaches high school put in their mind about the government sector jobs so that they try and attempt for government jobs”.

Guest of honour Fr Roque D’Sa in his speech congratulated all the women present for the programme and wished to the women who were felicitated and extended his greetings to the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh. He asked, “Who is the pillar person of a house?” A husband goes to work, works day and night, earns money in order to run the house. Children go to school, they study, they fight with parents, they ask for money, break things in the house, do mischievous things, but it is the mother who understands and forgives her child because she has love and a kind heart towards her family. In a family, a woman is an ideal person. They are God’s shadow of love. Concluding his speech, he described a “WOMAN as W-Wonderful Wife, O-Outstanding Friend, M-Marvellous Daughter, A-Adorable Sister and N- Nurturing Mother”.

Catholic Sabha spiritual director Fr Mathew Vas, Valencia Parish Priest Fr Roque D’Sa, Diocese Catholic Sabha Stany Lobo, General Secretary Alphonse Fernandes, Selected civil Judge Sparsha D’Souza, Income Tax officer Helen Lobo, Ex-Catholic Sabha president Flavy D’Souza, Laveena D’Souza Lady Shakthi Kiran Representative and secretary of Catholic Sabha Mangalore South deanery, Noreen Pinto President Mangalore Episcopal City Deanery, Merlyn Rego President Valencia Unit, Nancy D’Souza lady Representative Valencia Unit and lady representatives of 12 deaneries were present during the occasion. Around 400 women from the Mangalore diocese actively participated in this program.

Alphonse Fernandes, secretary of Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh, delivered the vote of thanks. Patrick D’Souza Valencia compered the programme.

News by Gordon D’Almeida Valencia, Pics by Stanly Bantwal