Catholic Sabha Manglur Pradesh Hands over Cheque to Auto Raja Montu Lobo for House Repair and Healthcare

Mangaluru: Catholic Sabha Manglur Pradesh (R) handed over a cheque of Rs 30,200 to the senior auto driver of the city Montu Lobo for the repair of his house and healthcare.

The cheque was handed over to Montu Lobo by the bishop of Mangaluru diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, immediate past president of the association, Paul Rolphy D’Costa and president Stany Lobo. The association president also promised to give complete expenses of the repair of Montu Lobo’s house in the coming days.

President-designate of the committee, Raju Stephen D’Souza, vice-president Steven Rodrigues, chief secretary Alphonse Fernandes, treasurer Melrida Rodrigues, joint secretary Deepak D’Souza and editor of Sandesh Wilfred Lobo were present.