Catholic Sabha Milagres, Mangalore Holds Blood Donation Camp

CATHOLIC SABHA Milagres, Mangalore in association with the Blood Bank, District Government Wenlock Hospital organised BLOOD DONATION CAMP on Sunday, 28 August 2022 at the Milagres Church Campus.

The blood camp was inaugurated by the Guest of Honour Mr Mark Saldanha, a parishioner of Milagres Church as well as an active senior member of Catholic Sabha for many years.

The programme was presided over by John Monteiro, President, Catholic Sabha, Milagres who welcomed the dignitaries and gathering. He said that they are glad to host this blood donation camp which is the need of the hour and that it is their tiny effort to save lives. He requested all to support the good cause. He felicitated the office bearers and members of Catholic Sabha, Doctors, Nurses, the blood bank team from Wenlock Hospital, blood donors and all those who worked for the success of the blood donation camp.

Dr Sharath Kumar Rao J, Senior Consultant and HOD Department of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion District Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangalore was the chief guest for the occasion. Dr Sharath addressed the importance of blood donation. He stressed the need for blood in the hospital in recent times and that Wenlock Hospital provides blood to BPL card holders without any charges.

He added that “Donating blood is an act of Solidarity”. All do not get the chance to donate blood. It is a blessing too. Donating blood is saving life. “It is a noble service wrapped with humanity.”

He further said that there is no harm in donating blood if one is eligible to do so. He appealed to people for volunteering to donate blood.

He congratulated and thanked Catholic Sabha Milagres Church for taking the initiative of hosting the Blood Donation Camp.

Mrs Hilda Rodrigues, Secretary of Milagres Parish Council, Mrs Diana D’Souza, Secretary Catholic Sabha and Mr Deepak D’Souza, Treasurer, Catholic Sabha Episcopal City Varado were also the dignitaries on the dais and well supported the programme.

Mrs Anita Pinto, from the blood bank, Wenlock Hospital as well as Parishioner, Milagres Church was felicitated for motivating to host the blood camp. The services of Mr Ronald D’Souza, Treasurer, Catholic Sabha who had taken care of blood camp arrangements were recognised.

Rev Fr Ivan D’Souza, Asst Parish Priest, Milagres Church graced the occasion and conveyed his good wishes and blessings.

About 75 donors participated in the blood donation camp. Anita Fernandes who was the first to register her name gave start to the blood donation Camp.

Rev Fr Kenneth Crasta, Sr Rekha Noronha and Sr Carmela from Bethany Convent Attavar, Lavina Monteiro, Secretary, RACHANA Catholic Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mr Deepak D’Souza, Treasurer Catholic Sabha Episcopal City Varado, members of Snehalaya Trust, Manjeshwar, members of ICYM and Milagres Church Friends Cricket team, Sacrestian Walter Nazareth, College students, Ward Gurkars, Representatives, Parishioners and people from surrounding areas of Milagres from various religious backgrounds participated in the blood donation camp which marked true unity.

The area Corporator, & leader of the opposition party Mangalore City Corporation Advocate A C Vinayraj also attended the blood camp and felicitated the organisers.

The programme commenced with a Prayer song by Aveena D’Souza and the team. Cecilia D’Souza, Florine D’Souza, Lona Pinto, Molly D’Souza, Shanti Dias, Rita Pinto, Hubert Pinto and Ajith Monteiro assisted in registration and other services.

Convenor of the Blood Donation Camp Valerian D’Souza delivered the Vote of thanks. The inaugural programme was compered by Philomena Ferrao, former president of Catholic Sabha, Milagres.

