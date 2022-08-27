Catholic Sabha Milagres to Hold Blood Donation Camp on Sunday, Aug 28

Catholic Sabha Milagres, Mangalore to Hold Blood Donation Camp on Sunday, Aug 28

Mangaluru: Catholic Sabha Milagres in Association with the District Wenlock Hospital, Blood Bank is organizing a Blood Donation Camp on Sunday, August 28 at the Milagres Church Premises.

The blood camp will be inaugurated at 8:00 am at the church premises. Those who are healthy & eligible, both male and female, can voluntarily donate their blood.

Speaking to team Mangalorean, President of Catholic Sabha Milagres John Monteiro said, “Donating blood is an act of Solidarity. The blood donation will help to save lives. Nowadays there is a huge need for blood, especially in District Wenlock Hospital. Donating blood is a noble and generous gift to help the needy. I kindly request our generous blood donors especially the youth to come forward to join the efforts and help to save the lives of our brothers & sisters”.

To register your names: Call or WhatsApp

John Monteiro President – 8310642093

Valerian D’Souza,Convenor -7899344502

