Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh Celebrates Christmas in Sastan and Brahmavar Old Age Homes

Udupi: “Celebrating Christmas with the elderly and finding smiles of joy and happiness on their faces is indeed a real celebration of Christmas”, said Dr Gerald Pinto, retired Principal of Milagres College, Kallianpur while speaking at the Christmas celebrations organized by the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh at the Our Lady of Perpetual Succor Old Age Home, Sastan.

Speaking further, Dr Gerald Pinto said that the entire world celebrates Christmas irrespective of religious and community differences spreading the message of peace, love and humility. Let peace, love, compassion and humility be the festivity of our daily lives. Let the message of Jesus Christ find its place in the crib of our minds.

On the occasion Christmas sweets(Kuswar) was distributed to the inmates of the Old Age Home. Catholic Sabha, Sastan Unit presented Christmas Carols.

Mrs Mary D’Souza-President of the Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh presided over the programme.

Sr. Blandina of Our Lady of Perpetual Succor Old Age Home, Sr. Goretti-Superior of the local Jesus-Mary Convent, Gregory PK D’Souza-Chief Secretary of the Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, Mrs Cynthia D’Souza-President of the Catholic Sabha-Sastan Unit, Mrs Jannet Baanz-Secretary, Office bearers of the Central Committee- Elroy Kiran Crasto, Valerian Fernandes, Santosh Cornelio and others were present.

Earlier, Christmas was celebrated at the Karunalaya Old Age Home in Brahmavar where Wheelchairs and Walkers were donated by the Catholic Sabha.