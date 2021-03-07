Spread the love



















Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh Felicitates Christian Contestants and Winners of GP Elections

Udupi: “Elected members of the Gram Panchayats should give priority to serving the needy people in the society and thus, become the light in the lives of the poor people”, said Bishop of Udupi Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo during the programme organized by the Catholic Sabha of Udupi Pradesh on Sunday, 7 March 2021 at the Mother of Sorrows Church hall to felicitate Christian contestants and winners in the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections.

Continuing further, the Bishop said, “Service is the chief aim of the Christian community and being the members of the gram panchayat provides an opportunity to be the soldiers of Christ in serving the people. Being the panchayat members, one should not limit their service to a particular community but serve every one equally without considering caste or creed. “When we serve without expecting any reward, people in the society acknowledge us for our good work”, said the Bishop.

The resource person Janardhan Marvante enlightened the members about the Panchayat Raj and the duties and responsibilities of the panchayat members.

During the programme, the members who were elected as presidents and vice-presidents- Shaini Crasta, Margaret Seema, Sylvester D’Souza, Gracy Cardoza and Winifred D’Souza were honoured. Besides these, all those who had participated in the elections and were victorious, as well as those who could not win, were also felicitated by the Bishop.

Fr Charles Menezes-Parish Priest of the Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi, Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves- Spiritual Director of the Catholic Sabha of Udupi Pradesh, Alwyn Quadros-the immediate past president of the Catholic Sabha, Mary D’Souza-future president of the Catholic Sabha, Ronald D’Almeida-vice president and Gerald Rodrigues-treasurer were present for the programme.

Robert Menezes, president of the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh, welcomed the gathering, and secretary Santosh Cornelio delivered the vote of thanks.