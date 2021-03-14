Spread the love



















Catholics Are Well Disciplined but Entrepreneurs are very less – CA SS Nayak during Rachana All Members Meet

Mangaluru: The Rachana (R) Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a talk on “Highlights of Union Budget 2021”, during the All Members Meet at St Sebastian Church Community Hall, Bendur, here on March 14.

The programme began with an invocation. President of Rachana Elias Sanctis welcomed the gathering. Vice President of Rachana Vincent Cutinha introduced the speaker CA Sastan Shantharama Nayak, to the gathering.

In his talk, CA Shantharama said, “I am very happy to say that I studied at the St Antony Higher Primary School, Sastan. Till 7th standard, I used to attend Sunday mass and have a cup of tea at the priest’s Residence. That was the intimacy we had, and thanks to St Antony Higher Primary School for moulding me to become a Chartered Accountant. I have seen a lot of programmes held by Rachana, but Entrepreneurs in the Christian community are very less. Catholics are very disciplined, very peace-loving and intelligent, but they lack entrepreneurship. They concentrate on their studies and go abroad for work. There are more opportunities in India than abroad. Rachana should groom thousands of entrepreneurs in the coming days, and under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we can do many more things. Congratulations on nurturing entrepreneurship in your community”.

Speaking on the Union Budget, CA SS Nayak said, “We all are aware that August 15 is Independence Day and January 26, the Republic day. Likewise, now February 1 has become the Budget day because earlier they used to present the Budget in March, and it was presented in the Lok Sabha. Thus it was taking more time to be implemented. Since 2014, they made changes in the Budget and presented it in February. Earlier, there were two budgets: the Railway Budget and the general Budget, but from 2016 they merged the Budget together, and now we have only one Budget. When there is any problem, we should not blame God. Instead, we should take the problems as Challenges.”

CA SS Nayak further said, “The present Budget is a reform budget quite different from the earlier Budgets. During the COVID times, we have seen five mini budgets with Rs 20,000 Lakh crores being announced and Rs 3 lakh crore package announced for MSMEs. Now we have the paperless Budget uploaded in Union Budget App. The Budget is growth-oriented and self-reliant. Earlier, we used to import everything from China, but now our government has decided to produce all products here and it is called ‘Vocal for Local’. We now have the highest Fiscal budget”.

CA SS Nayak further said, “The focus of the 2021 Budget is to strengthen the Nation Sankalp First, Doubling Farmer’s Income, Strong Infrastructure, Healthy India, Good Governance, Opportunities for youth, Education for All, Women Empowerment, Inclusive Development among others. The Budget proposals for 2021-22 rest on six pillars. They are Health and Wellbeing, Physical and Financial Capital, Infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D and Minimum Government and Maximum Governance”.

GDP has seen a V-shaped recovery. With a balanced focus and allocation in multiple sectors, the Indian economy is poised to leapfrog on the growth path.

Government Reforms:

.Increase in borrowing limits of States

.Privatisation of Public Sector Enterprise

.Agriculture and Allied Sectors

.Emergency working capital & Concessional Credit Boost for farmers

.Agriculture marketing reforms

.Extending SWAMITVA Scheme to all States/UTs

.1000 more Mandis to be integrated with e-NAM

MSMEs & Industry

Collateral free loans for businesses

PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Change in definition of MSMEs

Migrant Workers

One Nation One Card

Free food grain supply to migrants

Social Security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers

Energy

Liquidity support for discoms

Commercial coal mining

Social Sector

National Digital Health Blueprint

Technology-driven education: PM eVidya, National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission

Health

137% rise in allocation

Rs 35000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine

Research & Development

National Research Foundation with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore over five years

National Language Translation Mission to boost Internet access

Deep Ocean Mission for ocean exploration and biodiversity conservation

CA Shantharama concluded the talk with a poem on Union Budget. There was an interactive session where CA S S Nayak answered all the questions. He said that Rachana should not restrict their activities to the chamber but should submit a memorandum to the Finance minister, which should be highlighted.

All the women present were felicitated by president Elias Sanctis with flowers to mark International Women’s Day. Rachana Governing body member Lawrence D’Souza was felicitated for being appointed as the President of District Congress Labour Cell.

Secretary of Rachana Nelson Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks. Former President of Rachana John Monteiro compered the programme.