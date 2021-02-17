Spread the love



















Catholics Begin FIRST Day of Lent Observing ‘Ash Wednesday’ in ‘Rome of the East’- Mangaluru!

Mangaluru : On Ash Wednesday, is a Christian Holy day of prayer and fasting, and falls on the first day of Lent, the six weeks of penitence (40 days) before Easter, and you may encounter Christians, especially Catholics, wearing a smudge of ashes on their foreheads. That could be a bit startling, unless you know the meaning behind this religious practice. What is Ash Wednesday? Ash Wednesday — officially known as the Day of Ashes — is a day of repentance, when Christians confess their sins and profess their devotion to God. During a Mass, a priest places the ashes on a worshiper’s forehead in the shape of a cross. The ceremony is meant to show that a person belongs to Jesus Christ, and it also represents a person’s grief and mourning for their sins — the same sins that Christians believe Jesus Christ gave his life for when he died on the cross.



Yours truly of Team Mangalorean attended the Ash Wednesday ceremony at Athma Jyothi Ashram, a Counselling and Spiritual Enlightenment house located in Souza lane, Kadri, Mangaluru and run by duo Capuchin Friars/Fathers, namely Fr Dolphy Devdas Serrao and Fr Cyprian D’souza, who today ( 17 February) celebrated the Ash Wednesday mass, attended by a good number of Catholic faithful. Ash Wednesday is important because it marks the start of the Lenten period leading up to Easter, when Christians believe Jesus was resurrected.

Ash Wednesday falls on a different day each year, because it is dependent on the date of Easter. It can occur as early as 4 February or as late as 10 March. Last year, it fell on 26 February, and this year, Ash Wednesday is on 17 February. Ash Wednesday always occurs six and a half weeks before Easter. Easter will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 4.

The ashes symbolize both death and repentance. During this period, Christians show repentance and mourning for their sins, because they believe Christ died for them. When the priest applies the cross of ashes, he says to the worshiper: ““Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” He also may say “Repent and believe in the Gospel.” It is not required that a worshiper wear the ashes for the rest of the day, although many Christians choose to do so. However, dining out or doing non-essential shopping are considered inappropriate on Ash Wednesday.

Where do the ashes come from? Traditionally, ashes used on Ash Wednesday are gathered up after palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday are burned. They are then blessed before being used in the ceremony. Palms are used on Palm Sunday in many Christian churches to symbolize Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem on the Sunday before his crucifixion. Residents of Jerusalem are said to have waved palm fronds to celebrate his arrival.

Can Catholics eat meat on Ash Wednesday? No. Catholics are not supposed to eat meat on Ash Wednesday. They also are expected to give up meat on Fridays during Lent. Catholics also are expected to fast on Ash Wednesday. Fasting means consuming only one full meal a day; two smaller meals that don’t together add up to a full meal also are allowed. Children and the elderly are exempt from the fasting requirement on Ash Wednesday and during Lent.

When can you wash the ash off your forehead? No one is required to keep the ashes on his or her face after the ritual. But some choose to, perhaps as a reminder to themselves that they are mortal and fallible, while others may choose to leave them on as a witness to their faith in the hope others will ask about them and open a door to sharing their faith.