Catholics in Coastal Karnataka hold peaceful human chain protests against all atrocities against Christians

Mangaluru: Catholic Sabha, Mangalore along with all its local branches in the district of Dakshina Kannada organised a candlelight human chain protest on the roads and highways outside all the churches throughout the district on the evening of Wednesday, March 02, 2022, between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

The unique and silent demonstration was held in the city and in the outskirts as a mark of peaceful protest against the recent Anti Conversion Bill proposed by the Government of Karnataka, and also against other issues like atrocities committed on Christians, destruction of the 40-year-old Christian prayer hall at Kuloor, Mangalore and destruction of the statue of Jesus Christ in Kolar, Bangalore.

Through this silent protest Catholics in Dakshina Kannada urged the Government to drop the anti-conversion bill as it is in clear violation of our Constitutional Rights and also can be misused and the Christian community will have to face a lot of hardship.

The protest was successful in the district under the leadership of Sri Stanley Lobo, president of Catholic Sabha, Mangalore and Sri Roy Castelino, PRO of Mangalore Diocese.

All the members of the Christian Community across the district participated in the protest standing beside the roads and in public places for an hour. Each of the participants was holding a candle and a yellow-white papal flag. The protest was joined by all the priests, religious sisters and brothers, children and youth.

Participants were holding the placards with the words, “Live and let live”, “Let’s uphold the constitution”, “We condemn the atrocities on peace-loving Christians”, “Equality with other citizens is our constitutional right”, “Don’t divide the country”, “Religious freedom is our right”, “We have the right to worship the God we believe in”, “We are one. do not divide us in the name of religion”, “India is a secular country respect it”.

MANGALORE: The protest in the city of Mangalore and at the outskirts began at 6 pm. Catholics gathered outside the church and formed a human chain maintaining social distance. The human chain was formed on the roads and highways.

MOODBIDRI: Catholics from 14 parishes of Moodabidri Deanery gathered at the tahsildar’s office Moodbidri from 10 am to 11:30 am under the leadership of Catholic Sabha, Moodbidri deanery.

BANTWAL: Catholics from Bantwal deanery and Mogarnad deanery joined the protest at Maidon Road, B.C. Road at 3.15 p.m. People shouted slogans against the atrocities on Christians formed a human chain. Few leaders marched towards the Thashildar’s office at B.C. Road.

PUTTUR: Catholics gathered at Mai de Deus Church, Puttur at 5:45 PM. Catholics from Bannur, Uppinangady and Maril parish joined the protest carrying placards and lighted candles. They marched towards the Taluk office, Puttur.

BELTHANGADY: Catholic Sabha, Belthangady Deanery and its units gathered at the taluk office and submitted their memorandum to the government through the Tahsildar in the morning on March 02, 2022, at Belthangady.

Report by Fr Anil Fernandes, Pics by Stanly, Jostan, Fredwin and Joyal