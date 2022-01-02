Catholics in Mangalore hold Eucharistic Procession

Mangaluru: After a long gap of two years, Catholics in Mangalore partook in a solemn Eucharistic procession held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from Milagres Church to Rosario Cathedral observing all Covid guidelines laid down by the government.

Prior to the procession, mass was offered by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore at Milagres Church, after which the Eucharistic procession was held. The procession led by the bishop culminated at Rosario Cathedral with adoration.

The Eucharistic procession was held on the solemnity of the Epiphany also called Feast of the Epiphany, Theophany, or Three Kings’ Day, commemorating the first manifestation of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, represented by the Magi, and the manifestation of his divinity.

In his homily, the bishop said,“The three kings from the East who came in search of Jesus, succeeded in finding Him through the Scriptures, as unfolded to them by the Scribes.” He further said, “The Word of God in our hands is our Star pointing towards Jesus. The Gospel itself becomes our star which draws us unto Jesus. Our hearts will burn with the Word of God when we read and reflect on it. The Word of God will make us realise that Jesus walks with us,” he added.

All the faithful participated in the procession with utmost devotion and discipline following the Covid guidelines. The procession went in two lines limiting the number of people in a group to 250.

Due to the pandemic, the annual procession was not held for two years. This year too, due to Omicron Virus, the Church authorities were informed about the protocols. The organising committee followed all the guidelines faithfully.

Rev. Dr Vincent Sequeira, Director of Diocesan Biblical Commission and the Assistant Director of MangalaJyothi, preached a homily at the Rosario Cathedral grounds. He elaborated on the theme, “Families burning with the love of the Word of God”, and brought out the close relationship between the Word of God and the Christian family.

He stressed that tuning one’s ears to the word of God is rooted in the sacrament of baptism itself, where one becomes the child of God and a member of the larger family, the Church. “By listening to the Word of God, we become the ‘insiders’ in the family of Jesus-his brothers, sisters and mother”, Fr Vincent said.

Christian family draws its strength and source from the Bible, and it is deeply rooted in it. “We are invited to heed to the word of God and fall in love with it so that we may be wise people who build their house on the rock,” he added.

Rev. Fr Vijay Machado, Director of MangalaJyothi animated the ceremony. The bishop thanked all for making this procession a great success amidst all uncertainties.

Report by Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, CCC

Pics by Stanly