Cattle Thieves try to run over cops in Karkala, One arrested

Karkala: Cattle thieves tried to attack the Karkala Rural Police Station PSI and other staff by running the car over them while they were stopped at Mala here, on January 30.

According to the police, the Karakala Rural station PSI Tejasvi and his team were on night rounds checking vehicles using barricades near Mudaru, Karkala. On Sunday during the wee hours, a motorbike and a Car approached at high speed, where the police asked them to stop. The Car and the motorbike crashed into the barricades and tried to run over the policemen on duty. The policemen, fortunately, jumped to the other side of the road and escaped unhurt.

As the police noticed cattle inside the car, PSI Tejesvi and his driver chased the car and bike in their Department vehicle. While the car driver managed to drive away with the cattle, the bike rider lost control of the motorbike and fell on the road.

The police arrested the motorbike rider identified as Sayyad, a resident of Mijaru, Moodbidri. Sayyad confessed that they were stealing cattle found on the roadside for meat. Search is on for the other three accused Mayyadi, Suresh and Firoz who managed to escape in the car.

A case has been registered in Karkala Rural Police Station and investigation is on.