Caution! Cops to Nail Motorists during Week-Long Traffic Violations Check starting Monday, 27 September till 2 October 2021

Mangaluru: With the increase in traffic violations seen in Mangaluru, like two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets, riding triple, drivers not wearing seat-belt or talking on the mobile phone while driving, reckless riding or driving, etc , police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has come up with a Week-Long Traffic Violations Check starting from Monday, 27 September till 2 October 2021. Motorists are likely to find their commute within the city punctuated by traffic police flagging them down for verification of documents and other enforcement drives.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar

Police have decided to resume crackdown on vehicle owners through on-road physical checks in the wake of their contactless enforcement dues from violators piling up in huge amounts, and with an aim to mop up as many penalties as possible. Traffic cops had mostly abstained from flagging down motorists for violations as part of promoting ‘contactless enforcement’. Contactless enforcement became the norm in 2020, after the pandemic broke out. However, police realised that collecting fines from violators was becoming difficult. Now it is learnt that police can collect fines at the spot of violation, as per Police Commissioner.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar speaking to Team Mangalorean said “We’re observing the week-long road safety drive from 27 September till 2 October. During this period, traffic cops will flag down vehicles and check whether there are pending cases against the vehicle or rider/driver, and also check for traffic violations like vehicles having tinted glass will be fined Rs 500 under 177 Motor Vehicle Act ( on Monday 27 Sept); On 28 Sept , checks will be for Defective registration Number Plates and fined Rs 500 under 177 MV Act; On 29 Sept, two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets fined Rs 500 under 194 MV Act; On 30 Sept, Uninsured Vehicles fined Rs 1000 ( 2 & 3 wheelers), Rs 2000 (Light Motor Vehicle) and Rs 4000 ( Heavy Goods Vehicle), under 196 MV Act; On 1 Oct, police will check for uncleared old traffic violation cases at automation centre; and on 2 Oct, Vehicles without Emission Test under 115 R/w & 190 MV Act, will receive Court Notice. Police from the above specific violation check on that particular day, police will also crack down on other traffic violations also. We’ll request the public to come forward and pay the pending fine amount by visiting the nearest station or online by visiting the website”.

Why so much pending? An inspector said collecting penalties is not an easy task. Mainly, people argue that they had never erred. “We had not gone out that day at all,” is the common refrain. To answer such arguments, police are now carrying photo evidence of violations. “Many times, violators would have changed their address. In some cases, vehicles would be sold to others without proper exchange of documents. We’ve been collecting fines sometimes by visiting houses and offices of the violators, but the response is very poor,” he said, adding there are cases where defaulters have lost jobs due to Covid-19 and returned to their home towns or villages.

Another officer said people express helplessness while paying huge amounts in one go. “In many cases, motorists will have to shell out Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. At such times, we don’t force them to pay the entire amount. We allow them to pay in instalments. Also, we don’t seize their vehicles, ” he said. So, all you riders and drivers be extra careful during this week, AT LEAST, in refraining from getting caught and paying huge fines. Have safe riding and Driving!

