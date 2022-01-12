CAUTION! ‘Don’t Download Apps to Get Loan, You’ll Be SCAMMED’– Warns Top Cop aka Police Commissioner N Sahshi Kumar

Mangaluru: While we have heard and seen various number of cases where people get scammed through fraud happening on Internet, where they get looted with huge sum of money by falling prey to scamsters, and here we have yet another way that the scamsters are duping and looting money by promising loans via Apps. In a communication to the media personnel, Mangaluru Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar had warned people to be extra alert and not to fall prey tos camsters who are providing loans through Apps.

Giving a recent example, the Police Commissioner has mentioned, “The recent death of 26-year-old Sushnath Kumar by hanging on 10 January in Surathkal ,where the deceased in a death note had mentioned that he had got a loan through an online loan app and later he was constantly harassed by the loaners, for being late in loan payment. We had registered a case in this connection in Surathkal police station. People should know that such loan apps took birth in China, and they are spreading all over the world, including India”

He had further mentioned , ” It should be noted that there exists a Noida Loan App in operation, and when you try to download and install the app, the concerned person had obtained nude photos of the borrowers, thereby threatening to share the photo/photos with others, if the borrower defaulted in repaying the loan. It is learnt that currently there are over 600 loan apps operating in India, and are not approved by RBI. When the app is ready to be installed, various procedures and conditions are requested, and after obtaining permissions from the borrower, only small loans with 30 to 60 percent interest are approved and made available. And those who miss payments are harassed and threatened, like sharing photos on social websites, registration of cases, and refusal of loans by banks”.

The Police Commissioner has strongly advised the people not to download such loan apps and stay away from giving permission for accessing mobile contacts, videos, photos etc and be alert and cautious since such kinds of apps could put you in more debts, resulting in more financial crisis or bankruptcy.