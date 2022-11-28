Caution! Travel with Risk on the Slushy & Messy New Kadri Temple Road. While the City officials are busy RENAMING Circles and streets, have ignored REPAIRING bad roads, and people who voted them into power have to face the brunt of travelling on such pathetic and disgusting roads. Bah Humbug!

Mangaluru: Due to the heavy downpour of rain last night has turned the entire stretch of New Kadri Temple Road so disastrous, that motorists, especially two-wheeler riders are facing hard times navigating on this road. This stretch of road looks like a dirt track or could be called a “Gutter”, and it is a shame that we call this a SMART CITY, having such a pathetic and dilapidated road, putting the lives of commuters and motorists in RISK.

Recent works on drainage, laying cables and the Gail gas pipeline have left behind mounds of earth, broken bricks, pits and rubble throughout the road, and its treacherous to travel, with lots of visitors and devotees taking the road to reach Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple- and today being Vivah Panchami a large number of people were seen going to the temple, wading through the slush and muddy road. Many had their clothing get dirty in the mud while walking or muddy water splashed on them by ignorant motorists speeding with no pity on the pedestrians.

While the City officials are busy RENAMING Circles and streets, have ignored REPAIRING bad roads, and people who voted them into power have to face the brunt of traveling on such pathetic and disgusting roads. No doubt, Mangaluru is plagued with pathetic/dilapidated/pothole-ridden streets, which have resulted in many accidents, some resulting in severe injuries but never reported or highlighted by the media. It’s getting worse out there as days go by, with the pothole menace at every nook and corner of the City.

And this year, apart from potholes, roads, mainly the new ones, have been dug either by GAIL Pipeline Gas Co or the Jalasiri 24X7 water project. At certain road construction sites, a narrow path is prepared just to give enough space for a two-wheeler to reach the destination. Broken interlock bricks and some of which have sunk under the pressure put people’s lives in jeopardy. Motorists halt and look around for help wondering “Can I ride along?” The onlookers seem to respond “At your own risk”.

Even though no deaths have been reported driving or riding on the said road, many two-wheeler riders have been injured according to the residents nearby- but there is no record of these accidents because the injured persons don’t complain nor file a case. Pinning responsibility on engineers and contractors for road accidents, it seems, is as difficult as imagining a city without potholes. So, who is to blame for the pitiable condition of the road?

Motorists with no other option and who try to avoid potholes and meet with accidents cannot be blamed. After all, they know that if they ride on the pothole, they will fall. The problem with our MCC here is they have no proper emergency response team to fill up potholes regularly. And even though the Mayor directs his officials to follow up in rectifying the civic issues, unfortunately, they sleep on their jobs. Hoping the concerned authorities in MCC will awaken after reading this report, and do the needful in repairing this PATHETIC and DANGEROUS New Kadri Temple Road before many two-wheeler riders lose balance/skid travelling on this road and hurt themselves.