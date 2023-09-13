Cauvery dispute: CM Siddaramaiah to hold emergency all-party meeting today



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold an emergency all-party meeting on Wednesday here in connection with the Cauvery water dispute.

The Congress government is facing its first litmus test after coming to power in connection with the release of water. The state government has claimed that the release of water would endanger the supply of drinking water to south Karnataka districts, especially Bengaluru city.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) in its latest recommendation has asked the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water for 25 days from Wednesday onwards. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar had stated that the state was in no position to release the water as it doesn’t have enough storage for drinking water purposes.

The matter is coming before the higher authority, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Wednesday.

Shivakumar had also stated that the officers have been told to convey that the state was in no position to release water. The Supreme Court had already stated that it wouldn’t interfere in the matter.

The meeting chaired by CM Siddaramaiah will begin at 12.30 p.m. in Vidhana Soudha.

DyCM Shivakumar, ministers from the Cauvery Catchment region, senior cabinet colleagues, former CMs, Members of Parliament and leaders of the opposition are invited to the meeting.

The state government had held a meeting on Tuesday night regarding the matter.

The state government has come under a fix as in case the water is released, it will face drinking water crisis in the region, including the capital city Bengaluru. On the other hand the state is also obligated to carry out the orders of water management bodies.

The farmers are also on the path of agitation opposing the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

