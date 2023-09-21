Cauvery dispute: Discussion with Jal Shakti Min Shekhawat fruitful, says CM Siddaramaiah

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said the talks with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the Cauvery dispute were fruitful.

A joint statement in this regard was made by both leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that they held a meeting with Union Minister Shekhawat on the Cauvery River water sharing and explained the existing situation in the state to him efficiently.

“His response was positive. The matter is going to come up before the Supreme Court. We have confidence in the Apex court accepting the plea of Karnataka and issuing a stay order on the directive of the Cauvery Water Management Committee (CWMC) to release water to Tamil Nadu,” he stated.

“Against this background, we are awaiting the order of the Supreme Court and later we will discuss other measures,” he added.

“We have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister, if given, we will meet him as well. We will demand to hold talks with the states concerned,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Union Minister Shekhawat is briefed on the necessity of 106 tmc of water for the state for the protection of crops, industries and drinking water. It’s also conveyed that in all out four reservoirs there is only 51 tmc of water available, he said.

“We have drawn the attention of the Union Minister on the poorest rainfall in 123 years during months of August and September in the state and on no inflow of water. He was also briefed on various organisations and farmers resorting to protest and there is availability of water to release to Tamil Nadu,” he stated.

“Our legal team is trying to convince the Supreme Court of the crisis situation. The inflow of four reservoirs in the state has come down to 8 cusecs from 11”.

