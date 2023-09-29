Cauvery dispute: K’taka bandh successful, state returning to normalcy



Bengaluru: The Karnataka bandh called to oppose the release of water to Tamil Nadu on Friday has been successful with people in most parts of the state extending their support to the bandh call.

With no untoward incidents of violence being reported, the state is returning to normalcy. The buses, cabs and autos have started to ply on the roads. Shops, commercial complexes and malls remained open to the public in Bengaluru. The other major cities of southern Karnataka, where bandh was observed in toto are also returning to normalcy.

R. Hitendra, ADGP, Law and Order, said that the bandh was peaceful all across the state. No reports of violence till now been reported. IGPs, SPs, and City Police Commissioners are on patrol. The security is beefed up in border areas, and highways, he added.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand stated that the police had taken more than 1,000 protestors into detention. The security across the city is intact and officers are still on patrol. The prohibitory orders will be in place till 12 midnight on Friday, he added.

The buses attached to Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have also started their operations.

Kannada film industry had also staged a protest supporting the Karnataka state on the Cauvery issue. Superstars Shivarajkumar, Darshan, Duniya Vijay and others participated in the protest and expressed their solidarity. Shivarajkumar urged for an amicable solution.

‘Kantara’ fame superstar and director Rishab Shetty reacting to the latest order asking Karnataka to release water stated, how it is possible to release water when the state doesn’t have it? The dams do not have a water reserve following the failure of rains. Our farmers are affected by the release of water to Tamil Nadu. The governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka should hold meetings and protect farmers, he stated.

Reacting to the development of state government holding talks with former advocate generals and judges, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government is learning the lessons the hard way.

“Everyone is turning hostile now in the state and to overcome that, the meeting is being held,” he said.

