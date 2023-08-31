Cauvery dispute: We have requested authority to visit our dams to check reality, says Karnataka’s Shivakumar

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the state government had requested the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to visit dams in the state to check the existing situation.

“They will come to know about reality at least then,” he told media persons in the national capital.

Noting that due to the efforts of the state’s officers, the order has been given to release lesser water to Tamil Nadu, he said that in spite of this, it would be a challenging task for Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs everyday as per the order.

“Against this background, we are discussing the matter of Cauvery water with the Advocate General and their legal team, officers and representatives of Karnataka,” he said.

There would have been no objection to releasing water if there was to be enough rain, he said, adding that respecting the decisions, the water was released.

“We have given an invitation to the authorities to visit our dams and see the crunch situation themselves. Then they will come to know about the crisis in Karnataka. We are hoping that they will protect the interests of our farmers,” Shivakumar said.

“Our first priority is to protect the interests of farmers. The Supreme Court is going to take up the petition tomorrow (Friday). There is a possibility of adjournment of the matter. We will decide after holding discussion with experts,” he added.

He contended that the Mekedatu project is the solution for all problems.

“If Mekedatu reservoir was to be there, we would have released the water under distress formula to Tamil Nadu. The Mekedatu project will safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu. We will submit a request in this regard in the Supreme Court,” he said.

