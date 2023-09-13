Cauvery row: K’taka to file another petition on inability to release water

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to file another petition to underline the state’s current situation leading to its inability to release water to Tamil Nadu before the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said a decision in this regard was taken during an all-party meeting held here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said: “The petition will also be submitted to the Supreme Court and the existing situation would be explained. And regarding the release of 5,000 cusecs of water and filing of a petition before the Supreme Court, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar would go to Delhi and discuss the matter with the legal team.”

The Chief Minister further said a letter would also be written to the Prime Minister seeking appointment for the all-party delegation from the state.

“The MPs from the state have also assured of supporting agitation for the Cauvery,” he said.

There is a situation where we are not in a situation to release the water.

“In the current scenario, we are not in a position to release the water. The month of August this year received the lowest rainfall in 123 years. Besides, water storage is also there,” Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar said the all-party meeting was attended by the leaders of the Congress, BJP and the JD-S.

Nine MPs also participated.

It was decided in the all-party meeting that the interests of the state would be protected.

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, ex-CMs B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and H.D. Kumaraswamy did not attend the meeting.

