CBE appoints Prof. Dinakara Rao as the Vice -Principal of St. Philomena College, Puttur

Puttur: The Catholic Board of Education (CBE) of Mangalore diocese appointed Prof. Dinakara Rao, Head of the Department of Economics and the Dean of Humanities, as the Vice Principal of St. Philomena College, Puttur.

Prof. Dinakara Rao did an MA in Economics with the First rank and gold medal from Mangalore University and LLB from Mysore University. He joined the Sacred Heart College, Madantyar, in 1985 as a lecturer and then transferred to St.Philomena College in 2006.

In 36 years of an illustrious career, Prof. Rao successfully carried out various posts of responsibilities in the College and offered from university. He was a member of the Board of Studies (BOS) in Business and Management, Economics, Rural Development, and the Chairman of the Board of Examiners of Economics of Mangalore University for two terms. He was a BOS and BOE member of different autonomous colleges

affiliated with Mangalore University.

Prof. Dinakara Rao served as the student welfare Officer, the Director of NSS, the Director of Suraksha – Consumer Forum, the Chief NSS officer, the Director of the Humanities Association, the Coordinator of the Postgraduation studies in Economics.

Prof. Dinakara Rao served as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the College for more than a decade. He was also the Officer for the unit for the student electoral registration and creating awareness about the election process. During the Legislative assembly and the Parliament elections, he was appointed by the election commission as the nodal Officer to give training for the presiding officers as well as monitor the various election process in Puttur and surrounding regions.

Very Rev. Jerome Lawrence Mascarenhas, the Correspondent, and Rev.Dr. Antony Prakash Monteiro, the Principal of the College, congratulated and wished success to Prof. Dinakara Rao for his appointment as the Vice Principal of the College.