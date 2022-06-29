CBI announces cash award over absconding accused in coal smuggling case



Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a cash award for anyone who can update the agency about the whereabouts of absconding Trinamool Congress leader, Vinay Mishra, who is the prime accused in the coal smuggling case in West Bengal.

The value of the cash award is Rs 1,00,000. The CBI has issued a newspaper advertisement with picture of Vinay Mishra and his address. In the advertisement, the CBI has assured that the name of the informer will be kept secret. Vinay Mishra’s younger brother, Vikash Mishra is currently under the custody of the central agency sleuths.

“He acted as a middleman link to collect illegal gratification on behalf of public servants and used to give patronage and protection to the smugglers using his connection in lieu of money which had been routed through non-existent shell companies. He is medium built, height about 165 cm, DOB: 10.08.1985,” CBI’s advertisement describing Vinay Misha and his nature of crime reads.

As per the last information available with the CBI, Mishra is currently hiding in Vanuatu Island with a different identity. The CBI has also sought the assistance of Interpol to track Mishra.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the investigation arm of the Union ministry of finance, are conducting parallel probes in the coal smuggling case, whose total financial involvement as per the estimates of the central agency sleuths ranges to the tune of around Rs 1,300 crore.

The sleuths of both the CBI and the ED have recently grilled Rujira Narula Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee in this connection. Rujira Narula was specially questioned about a Bangkok-based bank account, purportedly held by her, where huge amounts of money were transferred from West Bengal after converting them into Thai Baht. Earlier, the ED also questioned Abhishek Banerjee in the matter.