CBI arrests advocate, businessman for demeaning judges, judiciary



New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that they have arrested three people, including an advocate and a businessman, for posting derogatory remarks on social media against judges and judiciary.

A senior CBI official said that they had lodged several FIRs against the accused after receiving the complaint from authority concerned.

“The FIRs were lodged against the accused allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the hon’ble judges and judiciary through interviews, social media posts, and speeches in on-line platforms, maliciously attributing ulterior motives in delivery of orders/judgements,” said the official.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had taken cognisance of the matter and had directed the CBI to lodge an FIR and arrest the accused.

The CBI official said that after arresting the accused the team conducted searches operation at ten different locations including office and premises belonging to the accused.

Premises of a few more suspects were also raided in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wherein incriminating evidences were recovered. The arrested accused were produced before the jurisdictional court at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and were sent to judicial custody.