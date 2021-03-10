Spread the love



















CBI arrests Delhi Police ASI in alleged graft case



New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday that it has arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector of Delhi Police in connection with a graft case.

A CBI official said that the agency sleuths have arrested Naresh Nandal, an ASI posted with the Janakpuri police station, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant.

The official said that a case was registered following a complaint against Nandal on allegations of demanding bribe.

The complainant further alleged that the ASI had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for releasing him on bail in a case registered against him in the police station.

He further alleged that an amount of Rs 13,000 was paid earlier and that the accused was pressurising the complainant to pay the remaining bribe amount of Rs 12,000.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the ASI while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 12,000. The agency also conducted searches at the premises of Nandal,” he said.