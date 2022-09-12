CBI arrests four in bribery case



New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a resident engineer of a private company based in Gurugram and three other persons including the bribe giver in an alleged bribery case of Rs 15 lakh.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Anil Kumar Singh, the resident engineer of Voyants Solutions Private Limited based in Gurugram, and two directors of SRSC Infra Private Limited, Bedram Sharma, Parsuram Sharma and its employee Anand Mohan Sharma.

The official said that it was alleged in the complaint that Singh, (the Consultant appointed by NHAI to monitor the progress of a project awarded to Mathura based private company on Sitarganj-Bareilly Section of NH 74) had demanded bribe from the officials of SRSC for passing their bills under the project.

Singh and the employee of SRSC were intercepted and trapped by the CBI while exchanging a bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh. The official said that two other accused (named in FIR) were also caught.

“Searches were conducted at eight locations belonging to the accused at Pilibhit, Gurugram, Mathura and Noida which resulted in recovery of huge cash of Rs 1.56 crore, incriminating documents pertaining to the transactions and project and digital devices, including mobiles,” said the CBI official.

All the four arrested individuals would be presented at a court soon, officials said.

