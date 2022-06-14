CBI court releases Lalu Prasad’s passport



Patna: A CBI court in Patna on Tuesday released RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav’s passport which was seized by the central probe agency due to cases related to fodder scam.

The court released the passport after hearing a plea filed by the 75-year-old veteran socialist on June 6.

Sources have said that Lalu Prasad will have to renew his passport as it has expired.

On it is renewed, the RJD leader will soon travel to Singapore for his kidney transplant.

Lalu Prasad is suffering from multiple diseases including severe infections in his kidneys and lungs. He also has complications related to blood pressure as well.

He is currently on bail after completing more than half of the jail term in the fodder scam.