CBI, ED working on BJP’s script, alleges RJD MP

Patna: After Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on RJD national president Lalu Prasad’s relatives and close associates in connection with the land-for-job case, party MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday said central agencies are “working on BJP’s script”.

“CBI and ED are working on the script given by BJP. When BJP will not be in power, its leaders will face the same treatment in future,” Jha said.

“BJP has maligned the image of these agencies to such an extent that no one is taking them seriously,” Jha said.

“After raiding the houses of Tejashwi Yadav, his in-laws, Lalu Prasad’s daughters, other relatives and friends, what objectives they have achieved. After losing power in Bihar, the BJP is in deep pain and hence they are doing it,” Jha said.

“The pressure politics of the Central government would not affect Lalu Prasad. He would not take a step back after such an act. The political fight should be contested in a political way. They should stop CBI and ED games,” Jha said.

The ED on Monday raided 15 places of Lalu Prasad’s relatives and friends in Patna, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai and some other places across the country.

Chitranjan Gagan, the spokesperson of RJD, claimed: “The BJP knows that it will not come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Fearing defeat, it is conspiring against opposition leaders. I want to tell them that such tactics would not work.”

