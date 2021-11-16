Spread the love



















CBI files 23 FIRs, raids 76 places in online child abuse cases



New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting raids on Tuesday at around 76 locations across India in 14 States and union territories over online child abuse.

The agency had registered 23 separate cases on November 14, against total 83 accused on the allegations related to Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation.

“Investigation is still on and teams are deployed at all the 76 places,” said a senior CBI officer.

The raids are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh , Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and others.

