CBI files chargesheet against man in child sexual abuse case



New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against one Ravi Kumar Patel in a case related to possession of huge quantity of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) before a Special Court in Varanasi.

The CBI had registered the case against Patel on the allegations of collection, transmission and publishing of CSAM, depicting children in sexually explicit manner.

During investigation, searches were conducted at his residence which led to the recovery of electronic devices. Huge quantity of CSAM including photos and videos of the victim, was also found in electronic devices of the accused, which was recovered from his possession.

The CBI arrested the accused in July and he was remanded to judicial custody.

During investigation, a minor victim was traced. It was found that she was sexually abused and harassed by the accused. The accused used to take photos and videos of the sexually abusive activities.

The accused also used to threaten and blackmail the victim on the basis of the said videos.

