CBI, I-T raid ex-NBCC official’s house, Rs 2 cr recovered



New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as well as the Income Tax (I-T) Department are conducting raids at the house of former NBCC officer D.K. Mittal in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI team reached the house on Friday night and have been searching the house since then.

An I-T source said the Department was called to conduct raids after the CBI team recovered a huge amount of cash.

After the I-T team reached Mittal’s house on Saturday morning, they counted the cash which turned out to be Rs 2 crore. Apart from the cash, jewellery was also recovered.

Mittal had recently retired from the NBCC and had been living in Sector 19 area of Noida.

The I-T officials are scanning the bank accounts of Mittal. They are checking the last three years transactions.

The CBI lodged the case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act after which the raid was conducted.