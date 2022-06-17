CBI raids Jodhpur residence of Rajasthan CM’s brother

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided

multiple locations in Rajasthan in connection with the fertilizer scam allegedly involving Agrasen Gehlot, brother the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Searches were also conducted on the premises of Agrasen Gehlot’s residence in Jodhpur.

“Agrasen Gehlot has a business of fertilizer. This is a fresh case in which we are conducting raids,” said a source.

He was earlier accused by the central probe agencies of exporting a large amount of muriate of potash to foreign countries which were supposed to be sold to farmers at a subsidised rate. This alleged scam was reported between 2007 and 2009. The ED is looking into this matter.

In the fresh case, the raids are being conducted and statements of those present at the raid sites recorded.