CBI recovers Rs 42L cash from CGST official in Gujarat

The Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered Rs 42 lakh in cash, gold and jewellery from the residence of a Central GST (CGST) Assistant Commissioner. Searches were carried out on Wednesday and are still going on.



The CBI in a press statement stated, “The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on 08.02.2023 against Assistant Commissioner, CGST, Gandhidham and his wife, on the allegations of disproportionate assets. It was alleged that the accused had accumulated disproportionate assets in the form of huge cash, bank balances, movable and immovable properties during the check period 2017 to 2021 in their names and in the names of family members, which was disproportionate to the tune of around Rs 3,71,12,499.”

Searches are being conducted at various places in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Rs 42 lakh (approx) in cash; foreign currencies; jewellery; costly watches and documents related to property were found, it stated.

CGST officer Mahesh Chaudhary was posted at Gandhidham and also has a residence in native state Rajasthan, where simultaneous searches are going on.

