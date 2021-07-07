Spread the love



















CBI registers case in Kamlesh Prajapat encounter case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case on the request of the Rajasthan government in the Kamlesh Prajapat encounter case.

A CBI official said that the agency registered a case on the request of the Rajasthan government and further notification from central government for transfer of investigation in the case registered on April 23 this year at Sadar police station in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

The official said that it was alleged that police conducted a raid at the residence of Prajapat at Barmer in connection with a case of attempt to murder on SHO Pali in Barmer.

Prajapat, a notorious smuggler and wanted in a hit-and-run case was killed on April 22.

Police claimed they had gone to nab him following a tip-off but he tried to escape while trying to kill a police personnel. In self defence, they were forced to fire back, which killed Prajapat.

It was further alleged that the police conducted search at Prajapat’s house and recovered narcotic drugs, arms and ammunitions, and cash of Rs 56.69 lakh.

Accordingly, the police registered the FIR regarding the incident and also recovery of said items.

The Rajasthan government recommended a CBI investigation in the said FIR and the central government issued a notification for investigation relating to the FIR pertaining to death of Prajapat.

The official said that the agency’s team has reached the location and taken up the probe.

Prajapat, a resident of Barmer, was killed in a gunfight with the police on April 22 this year.

After Prajapat’s death, two videos related to his death, went viral on social media, leading people to question the police version of what led to the smuggler’s death.

In the videos, Prajapat did not fire at the police, even though the latter did.

The videos led to a political furore in Rajasthan with leaders from both Congress and the demanding a CBI probe.

Like this: Like Loading...