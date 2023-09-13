CCB Bengaluru Sleuths Arrest Chaitra Kundapur in Cheating Case

Udupi: The CCB sleuths from Bengaluru arrested a Hindu organization leader and well-known speaker, Chaithra Kundapur on September 12 in connection with a case of cheating.

Chaitra Kundapur was absconding for many days. The CCB Police from Bangalore conducted a search operation in the parking area of Udupi Krishna Math and arrested Chaitra Kundapur along with another accused.

During the Assembly elections, Chaitra Kundapur and her team had cheated a man from Mumbai offering him the Byndoor MLA candidate ticket and taking Rs 7 Crores from him. The matter had gone viral on social media, but the victim had not filed any complaint against Chaitra Kundapur.

Recently, the Businessman registered a complaint in Bengaluru against Chiatra Kundapur and her team. Based on the complaint, the CCB police from Bengaluru arrested Chaitra Kundapur, Shrikanth Nayak, and two others in Udupi.

Chaitra Kundapur is a Hindu activist and familiar in North Karnataka for her hate speeches.

Like this: Like Loading...