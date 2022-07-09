CCB Police Arrest 12 Students for Possessing Ganja

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested 12 students for possessing Ganja at Suterpete here on July 9.

The arrested are identified as Amal Girish (21), Shanoof Abdul Gafoor (21), Mohammed Rishin (22), Shahid M T (22), Abhishek PP (21), Nidal Abdul Azeez (21), Fahad Habeeb (22), Rizin Riyas (22), Gokul Krishnan (22), Mohammed Raseen (21), Sharon Anand (29) and Ananthu K P (18) all from Kerala.

According to the police, on July 8, on getting reliable information that some youth were selling the banned drugs to the public and students at Suterpete, the CCB police got into action. The police raided a residential apartment at the third cross Valencia and arrested 12 students who were in the possession of Ganja.

The police seized 900 grams of Ganja worth Rs 20,000, smoking pipes, Rolling papers, Rs 4,500 cash and 11 mobile phones all worth Rs 2.85 lakh from their possession. The police are searching for other students who are involved in peddling Ganja.

During the medical test, 11 students were confirmed to have consumed the drugs. All the students are from two reputed Colleges in the city.

A case is registered in the CEN police station and investigation is on.