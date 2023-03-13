CCB Police Arrest 2 Drug Peddlers, Ganja Worth Rs 3.9 Lakh Seized

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested two drug Peddlers and seized 13 Kilograms of ganja from their possession at Alape, near the Kankanady Railway station here, on March 11.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Sadiq (35) from Bantwal and Navaz (24) from Belthangady.

After getting information from reliable sources about drug peddling, the CCB police raided the place and arrested the drug peddlers. The police seized 13 Kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 3.9 lakh, cash of Rs 5610 and two mobile phones, all worth Rs 4,15,610 from their possession.

Accused Abdul Sadiq was earlier involved in Ganja peddling, and a case was registered in 2022 against him in Lashkar Mohalla Police Station Mysuru.

