CCB Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Seize MDMA

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested three drug peddlers and seized 32 grams of MDMA from their possession at Tachchani on Talapadi-Devipura road here on November 3.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Rehman Arfan alias Jaldi Arfan (24) from Ullala, Abdul Jalil (42) from Bokkapatna, Bolur and Mohammad Mansoor (29) from Kapikad.

According to the police, the CCB police led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad, and PSI Rajendra B. They received information from reliable sources about the drug (Methylene deoxy methamphetamine) being peddled from Kerala to Mangaluru by car. When the car reached Tachchani on Talapadi – Devipura road, the CCB police waylaid the vehicle and took all three occupants into their custody.

The police seized 32 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1,62,000, 4 mobile phones, a digital weighing scale, cash of Rs 22,000 and a Maruti Ignis car all worth Rs 7.17 lakh from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were buying drugs illegally and selling them to the public in Deralkatte, Mudipu, Nettilapadavu, Talapady, Ullal and Mangaluru Urban areas. In this connection, a case is registered at the CEN Crime Police Station. The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Investigation is on to nab the others involved in this case.

Accused Abdul Rehman is involved in various crimes and 7 cases have been registered against him in Ullal and Mangalore South Police Stations. Another accused Abdul Jalil is involved in a robbery case registered in 1999 at the Vittal police station. A case of attempt to murder is registered against Mohammad Mansoor in Konaje and Mangalore South Police Stations.



