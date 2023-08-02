CCB Police Arrest 3 drug peddlers with MDMA Worth Rs 10 lakh

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested three drug peddlers while selling MDMA at Talapady, here on August 2.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Hafeez alias Appi (35) from Sajipa, Munnoor and presently residing in Ullal, Ameer alias Ammi (34) from Bantwal and Zakir Hussain alias Tachee (28) from Sajipa, Munnoor presently residing at Haleangadi.

The CCB police, after getting information from reliable sources that three persons in a white colour Maruti Swift car KA-50-N-8081, were selling MDMA drugs to the public at the Talapady – Devipura Road. The CCB police raided the spot and seized 200 grams of MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh, a Maruti Swift car, 3 mobile phones worth Rs 70,000 and a digital weighing scale, all worth Rs 15,70,500, from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Ullal Police Station. CCB police are searching for more persons involved in this narcotics network.

Among the accused, Mohammad Hafeez is involved in murder and 3 robbery cases, and cases have been registered against him in the Mulki police station, a drug trafficking case registered in the Bajpe police station, 2 bike theft cases in the Mangalore South station, a theft case in Shirva and Padubidri police stations. A total of 8 cases have been registered against him in the Mangaluru and Udupi police stations. Hafeez was also arrested and released on bail, but since then, he has been absconding without appearing before the court. The court has issued a warrant against Hafeez.

The operation was carried out by, Police Inspector Shyam Sundar H M, PSI Rajendra B, Sudeep M V, Sharanappa Bhandari, Narendra and CCB personnel.

