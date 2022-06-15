CCB Police Arrest 4 Drug Peddlers and Seize MDMA Worth Rs 6 lakh

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested four drug peddlers, including a woman and seized 125 grams of MDMA from their possession at Padil here on June 15.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Rameez (24), Moideen Rasheed (24) and Abdul Rauf (35) from Kerala, and Sabitha alias Chinchu alias Sameera (25) from Bengaluru.

According to the police, the CCB police led by Inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSI Pradeep T R and team stopped a car at Padil on June 15. The police had received information from reliable sources about drugs being peddled from Bengaluru by car, which led to the successful operation.

The police seized 125 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a Maruti Ritz car, six mobile phones, and a digital weighing scale worth Rs 9.82 lakh. After buying the banned drugs from Bengaluru, the accused were transporting the drugs to Mangaluru.

Accused Mohammed Rameez is involved in drug peddling and two other cases have been registered against him in 2021 in the Konaje police station. Rameez was arrested six months back and released on bail. Accused Abdul Rauf is also involved in cases related to drug peddling and illegal possession of a weapon, registered against him in Kasaragod and Vidyanagar police stations in 2018.

All the four accused have been produced before the court and remanded to police custody for 7 days for further investigation. A case has been registered in the CEN crime police station.