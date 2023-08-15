CCB Police Arrest 4 Drug Peddlers from Manjeshwar in Two Cases

Mangaluru: In two separate operations, the CCB Police from the North Police Station and Kankanady Town Police Station arrested four drug peddlers and seized 200 grams of MDMA, on August 15.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Haneef AN (47), Syed Faujan (30), Sirajuddin Abubakar (35) and Ibrahim Arshad VK (30) all from Manjeshwar.

In the first case, the CCB police led by ACP Mangaluru P A Hegde, after receiving reliable information about three persons selling MDMA drugs in a public place at Falnir, got into action and raided the place. The police arrested Mohammad Haneef AN, Syed Faujan and Sirajuddin Abubakar and seized 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh, cash Rs 4000, a Maruti Swift Car bearing registered number KA-19-MG-2744 and a digital weighing scale all worth Rs 10.94 lakh from their possession. In this connection, a case has been registered against the accused at the Mangaluru North Police Station.

In another case, the CCB police after receiving reliable information about a man selling the banned drug MDMA at Kankanady Railway Station, raided the place and arrested Ibrahim Arshad VK. The police seized 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1000 cash, a mobile phone and a digital weighing scale all worth Rs 5.11 lakh. In this connection, a case is registered against him at the Kankanady Town Police Station.

Search is on for others involved in the drug network. Accused Ibrahim Harshad is involved in various crimes, and cases have been registered against him in the Puttur Town police station in connection with the transportation of 175 kg of ganja. Two cases of assault in the Manjeshwar police station and a case of assault registered against him in the Kumble police station.

The operation was carried out by the ACP of CCB unit PA Hegde, police inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Narendra, Sharanappa Bhandari, Sudeep MV, ASI Mohan KV and CCB staff.

