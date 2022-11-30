CCB Police Arrest 9 Notorious Interstate ‘Sahebganj Gang’ Robbers

Mangaluru: The CCB Police have succeeded in cracking a case by arresting 9 members of the notorious Inter-State Jewellery/Bank Robbery Gang who had conspired to rob a jewellery shop in Ullal and recovered equipment from their possession used to commit the crime.

On November 29 night, after getting reliable information about a gang of robbers from North India plotting to rob a jewellery shop in Manchila, Thokkottu, CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and his team succeeded in arresting 9 interstate robbers.

The arrested have been identified as Bhaskara Belchapada (65), from Gujarat, Dinesh Rawal alias Sagar alias Delhi (38) from Nepal, Mohammad Jameel Shaikh (29) from Jharkhand, Inzamam ul Haque (27) from Jharkhand, Bista Roop Singh (34) from Nepal, Krishna Bahadur Bogati (41) from Nepal, Imdadul Razzak Shaikh (32) from Jharkhand, Bivul Shaikh (31) from Jharkhand and Imran Shaikh (30) from Jharkhand.

All the accused are members of the notorious gang “Saheb Ganj” based in North India. The gang arrived in Mangaluru 15 days back intending to rob the Super Jewellery shop in Thokkottu. They first stayed in a lodge in Thokkottu and later rented a house in Manchila near the Super Gold & Diamonds Jewellery shop. They then arranged several items like a gas cutter, oxygen cylinder, gas cylinder, gas cutting nozzle, cutting hose pipe, leather hand gloves, iron rod, machete, Axe blade, hammer, screwdriver, pepper powder, nylon rope etc. to execute the robbery. The CCB police seized all the items worth Rs 2.9 lakh from the accused.

Recently, during the night the accused had intercepted and attacked two and three-wheeler riders with iron rods at Natekal, Ambika Road and Uchchila and snatched their vehicles. The police while collecting information about the vehicle robbery, got information about the Saheb Ganj gang planning to rob the jewellery shop. The CCB police recovered all three stolen tow-wheelers from the accused which they were using to move around.

Among the accused, Bhaskara Belchada, Dinesh Rawal, Inzamam ul Haq, Bista Roop Singh, and Krishna Bahadur Bogati were involved in the bank and jewellery robbery and cases have been registered against them in various police stations in Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Madhavanagar in Madhya Pradesh, Thrissur in Kerala and Punjab.

The operation was carried out by the CCB police inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSI Rajendra B, Pradeep TR, ASI Shashidhar Shetty, Mohan KV, Harish P and CCB staff and succeeded in arresting the notorious Saheb Ganj robbery gang.

A case has been registered at the Ullala Police Station and an investigation is on.

About “Sahaj Ganj Gang”

Saheb Ganj Gang is a notorious robbery gang based in Jharkhand, North India. The gang also has Nepali nationals who mainly identify banks, and jewellery shops in big cities and stay in houses/lodges for rent in the surrounding areas to commit robberies. The gang purchases the necessary equipment to break into the walls of jewellery shops and banks to open safes with gas cutters. Those in this gang are involved in previous robbery cases in different parts of the country. Many of the accused in the gang are Nepalese, who flee to Nepal after committing the crime.