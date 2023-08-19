CCB Police Arrest Absconding Notorious Accused

Mangaluru: The CCB Police arrested a notorious accused on August 19, who was involved in many cases and failed to appear before the court for trial. He was absconding for one-and-a-half years.

The arrested is identified as Mohammad Rafiq alias Mudipu Rafiq (36) from Bantwal.

According to the police, accused Rafiq was involved in various crimes and cases were registered against him in various police stations in Mangaluru and Kerala. Rafiq who was arrested and released on bail was absconding without appearing before the court.

Rafiq was taken into custody in Bengaluru and brought to Mangaluru where he was handed over to the Women’s Police Station for further action. He was previously involved in a number of cases, a theft case was registered against him at the Mulki police station, an attempt to murder case at Barke police station, a POCSO case at the women’s police station and a robbery conspiracy case at the Mangalore East police station. He was also involved in a kidnapping case, theft case and assault case at the Konaje police station, a theft case at Bantwal Town police station and theft cases in Manjeshwar, Kannur Town and Talacheri police stations in Kerala.

Under the direction of ACP PA Hegde of the CCB unit, the operation was carried out by the CCB police inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI, Sudeep MV, Sharanappa Bhandari and CCB staff.

