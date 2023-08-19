CCB Police Arrest Drug Peddler while Selling MDMA

Mangaluru: The CCB Police arrested a drug peddler while selling MDMA (Methylene deoxy methamphetamine) in Vittal on August 19.

The arrested has been identified as Hasan Sadiq alias Blade Sadiq (35) from Vittal.

After getting reliable information about a man selling MDMA peddled from Bengaluru by Maruti 800 car and selling it in Mangaluru and Kerala, the CCB police got into action and arrested Sadiq. The police seized 50 grams of MDMA worth Rs 2.5 lakh, a Maruti 800 car, a mobile phone and a digital weighing scale, all worth Rs 3.65 lakh.

In this connection, a case is registered at the Konaje police station and the search is on for others accused in this case.

Accused Hasan Sadiq alias Blade Sadiq has previously had 8 assault, threat cases, 4 attempted murder cases, 2 attempted murder cases in Puttur Rural police station, rape and kidnapping cases in Uppinangady police station, assault cases in Puttur Rural police station and robbery case in Kavoor police station, a theft and drug trafficking case in Bangalore Hebbal police station, Bengaluru. A total of 17 cases are registered against him in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

Sadiq absconded without appearing before the court, and the court issued a warrant against him.

Under the direction of CCB ACP PA Hegde, the operation was carried out by CCB police inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Rajendra B, Narendra, Sharanappa Bhandari, Sudeep MV and CCB personnel.

