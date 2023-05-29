CCB Police Arrest Moideen Kabeer of Kasargod & Seize 24 Kg Ganja/SUV/Cash

CCB Police Arrest Moideen Kabeer of Kasargod and seize 24 Kg Ganja, along with two mobile phones, cash and a Mahindra KUV 100 SUV, all worth around Rs 13 Lakhs

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CCB police were successful in intercepting a Mahindra KUV 100 SUV which was plying from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh Via Kerala after the sale of Ganja there, the SUV was stopped near Mudipu Cross on the outskirts of Mangaluru on Monday, 29 May 2023. After getting reliable information that an SUV was carrying Ganja, ACP of CCB P A Hegde and other CCB personnel stopped the SUV and seized 23.250 Kg of Ganja, two mobile phones, cash and the SUV, all worth around Rs 13 Lakhs.

The arrested person is Moideen Kabeer, aged 35 hailing from the Kasargod district. A case has been registered at the Konaje police station. The accused has cases of theft, assault, and murder, among 12 other cases registered in Kasargod, Manjeshwar, Kumble, and Vidyanagara, among other places.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain, and the leadership of CCB ACP P A Hegde, and CCB personnel Shyam Sunder, Sharanappa Bhandary among others.

