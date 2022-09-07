CCB Police Arrest Three Involved in Various Chain Snatching Robberies in City

Mangaluru: With women walking around with lots of jewelry around their neck or on their body,has given scope for thieves to involve in chain snatching acts. And here we have three culprits involved in chain snatching incidents taking place in the month of August, being arrested by the Mangaluru CCB Police.

The arrested persons are identified as Sujith Shetty, aged 40 of Urwa Stores, Jagadish Shetty, aged 39 of Moodushedde, and Suresh Rai, also aged 39 of Paltaadi.

It is learnt that the accused had robbed gold ornaments worth 90 grams and had also stolen 2 scooters and mobile phone handsets totalling worth Rs 5 lakhs, now confiscated by the police. Regarding the chain snatching incidents, as per police, it was on 14 August at Kadri Alvares Road, on 24 August at Kulshekar Everest Plastic factory road and on 25 august at Rajeevnagar of Shaktinagar, that took place, and police have registered cases on these three culprits.

As per police, Sujit Shetty was involved in financing business, Suresh Rai worked as a tempo driver. andJagadish was an auto driver. It is learnt that Sujit Shetty was one of the accused in the triple murder case that had made headline news and shook Mangaluru in 2002.

The operation was done by the CCB Police under the leadership of Inspector Mahesh Prasad, and more investigation is in progress.

