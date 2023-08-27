CCB Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers while Selling MDMA in Suratkal

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested two notorious drug peddlers while selling Methylene deoxy methamphetamine (MDMA) at the Beach area in Suratkal on August 27.

The arrested are Shakib alias Shabbu (33) and Nissar Hussain alias Nicchu (34) from Suratkal.

According to the police, on August 27, after getting reliable information about the accused selling MDMA at the Beach area in Tadambail, Suratkal, the CCB police team, led by ACP P A Hegade, raided the spot and arrested Shakib and Nissar. The police seized 52 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs 2.6 lakh, a Volkswagen car, two mobile phones, cash of Rs 1,800 and a Digital weighing scale, all worth Rs 7.83 lakh from their possession.

Accused Shakib alias Shabbu is involved in 13 crime and three theft cases, murder attempt and assault cases registered at the Suratkal police station, a dacoity case registered in Bajpe police station and a two-wheeler theft case in the Mangaluru North, a Murder attempt case in Barke police station, a Chain snatching case in the Moodbidri police station, Chain snatching cases registered in Karkala town police station, Karkala Rural police station and Shirva police station. He was arrested and released on bail. After his release, he was absconding without appearing before the court and the court had issued a warrant against him.

Another accused Nissar Hussain was involved in dacoity, murder attempt, and drug peddling with 9 cases registered against him in various police stations. Nissar was also released on bail and was absconding without appearing before the court. The court had issued 7 warrants against him.

The operation was carried out by the ACP of CCB P A Hegade, PI Shyam Sundar, PSI Rajendra B, Sharanappa Bhandary, Sudeep M V, Narendra and CCB staff.

