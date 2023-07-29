CCB Police Arrest Two for Possession of Illegal Pistol

Mangaluru: The CCB Police arrested two persons in connection with the possession of an illegal pistol at Bajpe here on July 29.

The arrested have been identified as Abbas alias Bedi Abbas (61) from Manjeshwar, presently residing in Balepuni and Yashwant Kumar (45) from Kasargod, presently residing at Kuttar.

According to the police, after getting reliable information about two men roaming around in Bajpe on a motorbike and armed with a pistol, the CCB police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The police seized a pistol, 2 mobile phones and a Hero Honda Passion Plus motorbike from their possession. The total value of the seized property is estimated to be Rs 1.45 lakh. A case has been registered against them in the Bajpe Police Station and further investigation is on.

One of the accused Abbas, has been previously booked in Manjeshwar Police Station of Kasaragod district, Kerala for assault and another case under the Excise Act. Another accused Yashwanth Kumar, has been previously booked in a case of assault in the Mangalore South Police Station, a case of assault in the Manjeshwar Police Station and a case of Excise Act in the Kumble Police Station, Kerala and another case of murder in the Badiyadka Police Station.

The operation was carried out by the CCB unit police inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Rajendra B, Sudeep MV, Sharanappa Bhandari, Narendra, ASI Mohan KV and CCB staff.

