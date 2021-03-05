Spread the love



















CCB Police Raid Matka Den, Five Arrested

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested five persons for playing Matka under various police station limits on March 4.

The arrested have been identified as Nandan S Naik (35) from Attavar, Prashanth (47) from Mannagudde, Anil Kumar (44) from Urwa, Dinakar Alva (44) from Kodialbail and Anil Kumar (42) from Kavoor.

According to the police, on March 4, the CCB police raided various places in the city and arrested five persons involved in playing Matka.

Police have seized five mobile phones, Matka writing papers and Rs 30,130 from their possession.

Cases have been registered in the Barke, Mangaluru North and Kavoor Police stations.