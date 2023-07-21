CCB Sleuths Arrest 3 Notorious Drug Peddlers- Cash, Mobile Phones, Daggers, MDMA, Pistol, Etc Seized

Mangaluru: While the police are intensifying their efforts in bringing an end to the drug menace in the City and district, it seems like there is no end to it, as drugs/ganja keep coming into the city from the borders of Kerala, and other states.

Briefing the media during a press meet held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, ” I am happy to announce that our CCB sleuths have been successful in arresting three drug peddlers near Thokkottu vicinity. After their arrest, the cops confiscated a pistol, MDMA drugs, a bunch of mobile phones, pistol bullets, two daggers, and cash, among other items in their possession. The three had bought MDMA from Goa and Mumbai and were trying to sell it to dealers in the City and DK”

” The three arrested persons are identified as Mohammed Niyas (28) from Farangipete, presently residing at Krishnapura Surathkal, Nishad (31) from Talapady, and Mohammed Razin (24) from Padil Kannur. They were transporting MDMA in two cars, to supply to drug dealers in the City. Nearly 180 gram of MDMA worth Rs 9, lakhs, 2 cars, four mobile phones worth Rs 1,40,000, Rs 22,050 cash, one pistol, a live bullet, two daggers and two digital weighing machines, a total of worth Rs 27,62,000 has been confiscated. A case is filed at Ullal police station” added the police commissioner.

Top Cop further said, “It should be noted that Niyas was accused of assaulting Urwa police station sub-inspector and assaulting personnel of Konaje police station, and has been slapped with ten cases of NDPS, murder attempt, theft, among others in Udupi and police stations in Dakshina Kannada, and cases have been registered on him. After getting bail from Court, he has been absconding, and a warrant was issued against him. Another accused, Mohammed Razin has an NDPS case at Kankanady police station”.

The raid was led by CCB ACP P A Hegde, police inspector Shyam Sundar, SI Rajendra, Sudeep, Sharanappa, Narendra and others, under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCPs Dinesh Kumar and Anshu Kumar.

During the press meet DCP (Law & Order) Anshu Kumar, DCP (Traffic & Crime) Dinsh Kumar and CCB Inspector Shyam Sundar were present.

