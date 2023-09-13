CCB Sleuths Arrest 30-year-old Man for Selling MDMA Worth Rs 1.25 Lakhs in Ullal

Mangaluru: The CCB sleuths on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 arrested a man on charges of selling MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy); a synthetic drug at Ombathukere in Ullal.

The accused is identified as Abdul Sawaz alias Chawaa, age 30, a resident of Mastikatte Junction in Ullal. Acting on a tip-off that a man was selling drugs to students and the general public in a two-wheeler, the CCB sleuths conducted the raid and apprehended Abdul.

The police have seized 25 gms of MDMA worth Rs 1.25 lakhs. a scooter, a mobile phone, Rs 1.20 cash and a digital weighing scale. The total value of seized items is Rs 2.17 lakh. The raid was conducted under the direction of police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, by ACP of CCB P A Hegde and his team.

