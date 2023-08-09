CCB Sleuths Arrest a Drug Peddler-MDMA drug, & other Items all Worth Rs 2.68 lakhs Confiscated

CCB Sleuths Arrest a Drug Peddler-50 gms MDMA drug worth around Rs 2.5 lakhs, & other Items, including Mobile Phone (Rs 8000) and Digital Weighing Scale, all together Worth Rs 2.68 lakhs Confiscated

Mangaluru: Even as the 15 August deadline is approaching closure, where during his visit to Mangaluru a couple of months ago, State Home Minister Parameshwar during his interaction with the police commissioner, DCPs and higher police officials had directed them to end the drug menace in DK/Mangaluru by 15 August 2023. However, we are noticing that drug dealing and drug consumption are still on the rise, and police have been arresting the accused in such illegal trade daily, and it looks like there is no end to such trade.

Based on a tip-off, the City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths sprung into action and arrested a man from Uppala, Kasaragod, carrying on with the Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) drugs deal to the public, near K C Road, Talapady village, which he had got it from Bengaluru.

The arrested person is 40-year-old Mohammed Rafik, a resident of Uppala in Kasaragod. The CCB team confiscated 50 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 2,50,000, a mobile phone worth Rs 8,000, and a digital weighing scale, altogether worth around Rs 2.68,500 lakhs. Getting clues that others may be involved in this trade, the police have intensified their search to apprehend the rest of the gang. Meanwhile, the police commissioner has requested the public that if they notice any drug activities inform the police, and that the caller’s identity will be kept anonymous.

The operation was conducted under the direction of police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, joined by DCPs Dinesh Kumar and Anshu Kumar, and led by CCB unit ACP P A Hegde, Inspector Sham Sunder H M, PSI Rajendra B, Sudeep M V, Sharanappa Bhandary, Narendra, and other CCB team members.

